Haryana: Four Arrested For Extortion In Jhajjar

Police in Jhajjar district of Haryana have arrested four accused who allegedly demanded extortion money from a businessman. According to information, the businessman, who runs his shop in the Silani Gate area of Jhajjar, received a phone call on Tuesday evening, and was asked to transfer Rs 5,000 immediately. However, the businessman complained to police authorities who acted swiftly, and arrested four people in the matter.

Incidentally, the same shopkeeper had become a victim of loot just two months ago. Few armed assailants had stormed his shop and took away Rs two lakh from him. Meanwhile, police have started questioning the four accused to find out their criminal past linked to extortion and other crimes.

Jhajjar made another unwanted headline after a lawyer got a ransom letter in which criminals demanded Rs 10 lakh from him. The advocate, resident of Hasanpur village, received the letter through post, and was instructed to come with ransom money on his scooty and submit it to them. The victim has registered an FIR with the police, but the authorities are yet to apprehend the criminals in this case.

Jhajjar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Rahul Dev Sharma, said the case is being investigated at the local level and the criminals will be nabbed very soon.

The district was recently shocked by the murder of a 42-year-old man in Kasra village. The deceased was identified as Mukesh whose family alleged that he was set on fire by four men who were a part of the ongoing farmers’ agitation at Tikri border. According to an India Today report, a delegation of farmers met Jhajjar Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajesh Duggal to seek a fair probe in the matter.

Duggal announced the formation of a special investigation team (SIT) headed by DSP, adding that the culprits will not be spared.

