Returning Home After Celebrating Rakhi, Haryana Woman Robbed of Rs 60,000 Cash, Jewellery

Four people have been booked for robbing Rs 60,000 cash and gold jewellery from a woman, who was returning home in Haryana’s Karnal district after tying rakhi to his brothers in Panipat on Sunday. Darshana Devi came to the Panipat bus stand to board a bus at around 8 pm on Sunday. After waiting for the bus for several hours, she decided to take an auto for Karnal. The auto-driver, along with three other accused, committed the crime, police said.

Chandra Kumar Sehgal, nephew of Darshana Devi (65), in his police complaint, said that her aunt came to Panipat on Saturday evening. After celebrating the festival of Rakshabandhan, she went to the Panipat bus stand at around 8 pm to board the bus. However, she decided to take an auto after waiting for the bus for many hours.

According to the complainant, four people, including the auto driver, were already sitting in the auto in which her aunt decided to travel.

“After crossing the Panipat toll plaza, the auto driver changed the route. When my aunt protested, the driver told her that he was doing so to avoid traffic. The driver took her to a deserted road and stopped the vehicle near the bush and the other three men snatched the bag from her,” Sehgal said in his complaint.

“The miscreants tried to kill my aunt. After giving cash and gold ornaments to them, she pleaded with the miscreants to leave her alive. The miscreants fled leaving her at the spot,” he added.

Sehgal said that a passerby called him and informed him about the incident. He then went to the spot where the incident took place and brought her aunt back home.

Panipat DSP Satish Vats said that a case has been registered by the police and an investigation has begun. Soon, the accused will be behind bars, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here