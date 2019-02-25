English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haryana Gets 1.32 Lack Cr Budget in 2019-20, Special Emphasis on Aviation, Farmers
The state government has proposed to set up a science city in the Aravali Biodiversity Park, Nathupur village in Gurugram. The city of Ambala will also see a sub-regional science centre.
File photo of Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar. (PTI)
State Finance Minister of Captain Abhimanyu proposed an Rs. 1.32 lakh crore budget for Haryana in the year 2019-20. The proposed budget is 14.73% more than the previous year.
Presenting the Haryana state assembly the proposed budget, the finance minister announced to introduced new scheme to provide financial and social security cover to families of farmers holding land up to 5 acres. Families of workers in unorganised sectors with family income of less than Rs. 15,000 per month are also beneficiaries of the same scheme.
The state government’s farmer scheme with an allotment of Rs. 1500 crores will apply in addition to the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi.
The proposed budget does not include any new taxes for 2019-20.
In collaboration with the Government of India, the state government has proposed to set up a science city in the Aravali Biodiversity Park, Nathupur village in Gurugram. The city of Ambala will also see a sub-regional science centre.
Committed to completing the SYL canal at any cost, the finance minister has allocated Rs.100 crore for the completion of the project.
Irrigation and water resources allotment in the budget has seen an increase of 6.2% than the previous year.
The government has also allocated 3500 acres for an aviation hub in Hisar. The hub will include a maintenance facility, training and simulation center, aerospace university and a defence manufacturing park.
Some allocations are as follows:
Agriculture: Rs.3834.33 Crore
Public Health engineering: Rs. 3605.32 Crore
New and renewable energy: Rs. 12,988.61
PWD: Rs. 3169 Crore
Civil Aviation: Rs. 214.10 Crore
Electronics and IT: Rs. 152.75 Crore
Industries and Commerce: Rs. 406.72 Crore
Forest: Rs. 101.55 Crore
Environment: Rs. 13.09 Crore
Rural Development and Panchayat: Rs. 5154.16 Crore
