Haryana Girl Scales Friendship Peak, Dreams of Summiting Everest One Day

Hard work and determination always pay off. Meenu, a girl from the Data village of Hisar district, has scaled the Friendship Peak in Himachal Pradesh. Born and brought up in the Data village to a small farmer Krishna Kaliramana, Meenu always wanted to scale Mount Everest. On September 20, though, she came a step closer to fulfilling her dreams as she planted the Tricolour on the 17,352 feet high Friendship Peak.

Undeterred by the cold winds and freezing temperatures, she kept up her journey through the rugged terrain. Meenu, a gold medalist in Taekwondo, is a BA finalist. Alongside academics, she has always been interested in sports and rock climbing.

Meenu’s father Krishna Kaliraman, who is a small farmer owning two acres of land, has always encouraged his daughter to follow her dreams. Therefore, according to Meenu, scaling Mount Everest one day is not just her dream but also her father’s. Although she never underwent any formal training in mountaineering, Meenu succeeded by sheer force of determination and hard work.

She says that the weak financial condition of her family posed numerous obstacles in her way. However, her father, she adds, never let monetary difficulties come in the way of her dreams. He supported her all the way.

It normally costs around Rs 30 to 40 lakh to undergo the requisite training to scale Mount Everest. Owing to financial constraints, she was unable to undergo any formal training routine. Meenu has appealed to the Haryana government to provide incentives for aspiring mountaineers in the same way it provides monetary assistance to upcoming Olympians.

