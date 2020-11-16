News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Haryana Governor Tests Positive for Coronavirus, Admitted to ICU

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya (Image: Twitter)

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya (Image: Twitter)

His condition is stable, a hospital official said. Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar in a tweet wished Arya a speedy recovery.

Haryana Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and was admitted to a private hospital in Mohali in Punjab. The 81-year-old Governor is currently admitted in the ICU, hospital sources told PTI.

"His condition is stable," a hospital official said. Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar in a tweet wished Arya a speedy recovery.

Earlier, CM Khattar, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, some of their ministerial colleagues, Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta had contracted the infection and subsequently recovered from it.


