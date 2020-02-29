Home to World's 7th Most Polluted City, Haryana Allocates Paltry Rs 12 Crore to Curb Pollution
Chief Minister Manohal Lal Khattar had earlier said at the convocation ceremony of private university the BJP-JJP government was serious about combating air pollution.
Image for representation. (Image: PTI)
Gurugram: Despite being home to some of the most polluted cities, like Gurugram, Faridabad, Panipat and Hisar, the Haryana government doesn't seem to be concerned.
The best example of this could be that the state government has allocated only Rs 12 crore in the budget for 2020-21 to tackle pollution.
Chief Minister Manohal Lal Khattar had earlier said at the convocation ceremony of private university the BJP-JJP government was serious about combating air pollution.
"Increasing road traffic, industrial growth and construction are some of the known reasons of high pollution in cities, like Gurugram and Faridabad. We are working hard to make air clean," Khattar said.
According to World Health Organisation (WHO), Gurugram is the seventh most polluted city in the world.
Pointing to the reason, Kushagra Dixit, head of the department at the Amity University, said, due to low wind speed in the NCR the natural dispersal of toxic gasses and fine particles generated by the vehicles, industrial units and construction was low
However, that's an expert's view. What government feels gets reflected in the budgetary allocation.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Step Up 2 Star Robert Hoffman Shares Dance Tips with Ill Kids In India
- Stone Tools Show Humans in India May have Survived Supervolcanic Eruption 74,000 Years Ago
- 'Macrostylis Metallicola': Deep-Sea Creature Discovered in Pacific Ocean Named After Metallica
- Gujarat Loves Sentimental Songs While It's Mushy Music For Bihar & West Bengal on Spotify
- WARNING! Update Your Google Chrome Browser Right Now; Nothing Else is as Important