Haryana Govt Allows Bursting of Firecrackers for Two Hours on Diwali

Two days after announcing a "complete ban" on the sale of firecrackers, the Haryana government on Sunday allowed bursting them for two hours on Diwali. This decision has been taken in view of the rising levels of pollution while adhering to the guidelines issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) to decrease air pollution, according to a government release.

The state government on Friday had said it has decided to put a complete ban on the sale of crackers in the state to check the coronavirus spread due to pollution caused by the bursting of crackers. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday in Fatehabad said people will be permitted to burst firecrackers for only two hours on Diwali.

It has been observed that there has been a spike in coronavirus infections due to air pollution, he said. In order to reduce pollution and prevent the spread of the infection, restrictions have been imposed on the sale and bursting of crackers, he said.