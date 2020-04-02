Haryana Govt Bans Sale of Chewing Gum Till June 30 to Check Spread of Coronavirus

To prevent the transmission of coronavirus through spitting, the Haryana government has prohibited the sale of chewing gum in the state till June 30 and asked authorities to effectively implement the ban on gutkha and pan masala.

"COVID-19 transmits through droplets. There may be a possibility of transmitting COVID-19 by spitting of chewing gum/bubble gum towards another person," the state government's Food and Drug Administration department said in the order.

Around 13,000 persons are under surveillance due to COVID-19 and this step was taken to check the spread of the virus further.

The department has also asked authorities across the state to effectively implement for a year the ban on gutka (chewing tobacco) and pan masala, which was announced in September last year.

In wake of COVID-19, the department has directed officials to check the sale and distribution of scented or flavoured tobacco, gutkha, pan masala, and kharra (a powdered combination of tobacco), areca nut, lime (chuna) and katechu.

The Uttar Pradesh government has also banned manufacture and sale of pan masala, saying the move will help stop the spread of coronavirus.

