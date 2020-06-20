Haryana Govt Cancels Contracts of Chinese Companies for 2 Thermal Power Stations

Amid the standoff with China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the Haryana government on Saturday cancelled the contracts of Chinese firms for two thermal power stations.

China-based companies had won bids for the Yamunanagar and Hisar thermal plants. But the government on Saturday said Indian companies will now get priority on the lines of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

The bid was invited by the Haryana Power Generation Corporation Ltd and the central PSU NTPC was made a consultant by the state government.

The move comes after 20 Indian Army personnel including a colonel were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region.

The Railways on Thursday decided to terminate the contract of a Chinese company due to "poor progress" on the signalling and telecommunication work on the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor's 417-km section between between Kanpur and Mughalsarai.

The Railways had given the contract worth Rs 471 crore to Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group in 2016. They were supposed to complete the work by 2019, but only 20 per cent of the work has been completed so far, said the Railways.