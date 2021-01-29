Haryana Govt Imposes Ban on Mobile Internet Services in 14 Districts Till Tomorrow

In view of the ongoing farmers' unrest at its borders with Delhi, the Haryana government on Friday extended the mobile internet ban to 14 of its 22 districts. Apart from Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar, the ban on internet services has been extended to Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari and Sirsa till 5 pm tomorrow, a statement by State Directorate of Info & Public Relations stated.​

The Haryana government has extended the suspension of telecom services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services, etc. provided on mobile networks, except voice calls in the territorial jurisdiction of Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar for next 24 hours till 5 pm on January 29, according to the order.