Haryana Govt Imposes Ban on Mobile Internet Services in 14 Districts Till Tomorrow
Police uses tear gas to disperse protesting farmers who were attempting to break barricades at Ghazipur border. (Image: PTI)
Apart from Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar, the ban has been extended to Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari and Sirsa till 5 pm tomorrow.
In view of the ongoing farmers' unrest at its borders with Delhi, the Haryana government on Friday extended the mobile internet ban to 14 of its 22 districts. Apart from Sonipat, Palwal and Jhajjar, the ban on internet services has been extended to Ambala, Yamuna Nagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Panipat, Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari and Sirsa till 5 pm tomorrow, a statement by State Directorate of Info & Public Relations stated.
In view of the violence in Delhi, Haryana Home Secretary Rajeev Arora had on Tuesday issued the order to snap mobile Internet services in three districts, which are in close proximity of Delhi, to "stop the spread of disinformation and rumours through various social media platforms, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter" for mobilisation of antisocial elements who can disturb the peace, cause loss of life and damage to property.
The tractor parade on Tuesday that was held to highlight farmer unions' demand for the repeal of the Centre's three agriculture laws descended into anarchy as protesters deviated from designated routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.