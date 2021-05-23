Haryana Govt Extends Covid-19 Lockdown Till May 31

The Haryana government on Sunday extended the coronavirus lockdown till May 31, according to an order issued here.

State Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan in the order said the lockdown, which was earlier imposed till May 24, has been extended by a week till 5 am on May 31.

In a bid to contain the coronavirus spread, the state government had first imposed the lockdown on May 3, which was extended every week since then.

The Haryana government has termed the lockdown as “Mahamari Alert/Surkshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert/Safe Haryana)".

The state has so far reported 7,33,628 infection cases, including 7,415 deaths.

On Saturday, the number of recoveries exceeded the new cases for the 13th consecutive day as the state reported 5,021 fresh cases and 98 deaths.

As many as 11,327 persons recovered and all the 22 districts showed more recoveries than fresh cases. The state’s recovery rate now stands at 92.45%.

Jhajjar district reported five deaths, followed by four deaths each from Sonipat, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Jind district, followed by three deaths each from Fatehabad, Mahendergarh, Sirsa, Kurukshetra and Panchkula districts, two deaths each from Yamunanagar, Palwal, Nuh and Charkhi Dadri districts, respectively.

