Haryana Govt Extends Covid-induced Lockdown Till August 9

The Haryana government on Saturday extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown till August 9 in the state, as per an official order issued under provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. However, the existing lockdown relaxations on reopening of shops, malls, restaurants, religious places and corporate offices will continue to remain.

“The Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (coronavirus lockdown) is extended for another week, that is from August 2 (5 am onwards) to August 9 (till 5 am) in the state of Haryana," the order issued by Chief Secretary Vijai Vardhan reads.

Anganwadi centres and crèches run by women and child development department shall remain closed till August 15 in the state.

It further said that vice chancellors of universities are advised to plan reopening of universities from the next academic session and share the programme of the same with the departments concerned of the Haryana government. Immediate action may be initiated by the university administration to fully vaccinate all the hostel students, day scholars, faculty and staff including the outsourced ones, it said.

The state government has termed the lockdown “Mahamari Alert-Surakshit Haryana (Epidemic Alert-Safe Haryana)".

(with inputs from PTI)

