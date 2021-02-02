Haryana Govt Extends Suspension of Mobile Internet Services in Seven Districts Till 5pm Tomorrow

Amid protests by farmers along the state's borders with Delhi, the Haryana government on Tuesday further extended the suspension of mobile internet services in seven district till 5pm on February 3.

Mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), SMS services (only Bulk SMS) and all dongle services on mobile networks except voice calls in seven district -- Kaithal, Panipat, Jind, Rohtak, Charkhi Dadri, Sonipat and Jhajjar -- till 5pm on February 3, the order said.

It said the order has been issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of these districts of Haryana and shall be in force with immediate effect. Any person found guilty of violation of the aforesaid order will be liable for legal action under relevant provisions, it said.

The government's move to suspend mobile Internet services in 17 districts earlier and later on keeping these suspended at a few places saw protests by farmers in the state.

Farmers on Tuesday blocked the national highway near the Khatkar toll plaza near Narwana in Jind to protest against the curbs. Azad Singh Palwa, a Khap leader, alleged that the suspension of Internet services is adversely affecting various sections, particularly students.

The final examinations of students are approaching. Many students are preparing for entrance exams, but their studies are being hit due to Internet suspension, he said. INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala told reporters in Jind that the suspension of the mobile internet services in some parts had affected office work and the studies of the students.

Internet services were first suspended after violence in Delhi last week. A tractor parade on Republic Day that was held to highlight farmer unions' demand for the repeal of the Centre's three agriculture laws descended into anarchy as protesters deviated from designated routes, attacked police, overturned vehicles and hoisted a religious flag on the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.​

