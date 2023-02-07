Haryana Govt Launches Campaign to Stop Transmission of Measles

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij said that to stop the transmission of measles, the state government is carrying out Measles Rubella (MR) catch-up campaign in Nuh and Palwal districts. In the campaign, one additional dose of MR vaccine will be administered to all eligible children of 9 months to 15 years.

He said that the MR catch-up campaign has been launched in Nuh and Palwal (Hathin and Hodal blocks) on Monday and total 4,72,250 children will be provided additional dose of MR during the campaign.

Vij said that beneficiaries will be covered in schools during the first week of campaign and after that outreach sessions will be conducted for providing additional dose of MR.

He said that the campaign has been launched by Deputy Commissioners in both districts. For ensuring 100 per cent coverage, campaign is being monitored by state nodal officers and officers from partner agencies like WHO and UNICEF.

The minister said that all line departments like departments of Women and Child development, Panchayati Raj, Education, IMA and IAP have been requested to extend their full cooperation to successfully implement the campaign and support in achieving the goal of measles and rubella elimination.

