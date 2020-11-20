Haryana Govt Orders Closure of All Schools Till November 30 as Covid-19 Cases Rise

Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haryana government on Friday ordered the closure of all schools in the state until November 30. The move came days after over 150 students tested positive for coronavirus .

The state's Directorate School Education ordered the closure of schools in a letter issued to all district education officers, block education officers and other concerned officials. In view of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and keeping in mind the health of the students, it has been decided by the Haryana government that all government and private schools in the state will be closed till November 30, said the letter. The schools will also remain closed for the teaching staff and all school campuses will be sanitised during their closure.

Over 150 school students from three Haryana districts — Rewari, Jind and Jhajjar — had recently tested positive for coronavirus infection after which these schools had been closed until further orders. The students who were asymptomatic too had tested positive during a random sampling drive carried out by the health department for the schools.

The schools in Haryana had reopened earlier this month but only students of classes 9 to 12 were allowed to attend classes with the prior consent of their parents. There has been a spike in Covid cases this month in Haryana, especially in districts falling in the National Capital Region including Faridabad and Gurgaon. Until Thursday, the state had a total of 2,09,251 infections and the death toll in the state was 2,113.