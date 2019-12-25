Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Haryana Govt Orders Closure of Sschools on Thursday in View of Severe Cold
In Haryana, day temperatures have been hovering between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius at most places, six to nine notches below the normal.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Chandigarh: Schools in Haryana will remain closed on Thursday in view of intense cold, according to an official statement. State Education Minister Kanwar Pal announced on Wednesday that December 26 will be a holiday in all government and private schools, it said.
He has directed authorities to ensure strict compliance of instructions, the statement said. In Haryana, day temperatures have been hovering between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius at most places, six to nine notches below the normal.
The minimum has been in the three degrees Celsius and seven degrees Celsius range, which is three to four notches below the normal. The meteorological department here has predicted that severe cold will continue over the next couple of days.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Leonardo DiCaprio's Mother Wants Him to Propose to Girlfriend Camila Morrone Soon
- Dyson Tested Air Quality in Delhi NCR Homes, And Pollution is a Serious Problem Indoors
- WhatsApp Has New Features For iPhone: First Glimpse of Dark Theme And More
- Mumbai to Hold Event to Commemorate Mirza Ghalib's 150 Death Anniversary
- India a Far Greater Security Risk than Pakistan: PCB Chief Ehsan Mani