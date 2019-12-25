Take the pledge to vote

News18 » India
1-min read

Haryana Govt Orders Closure of Sschools on Thursday in View of Severe Cold

In Haryana, day temperatures have been hovering between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius at most places, six to nine notches below the normal.

PTI

December 25, 2019, 10:03 PM IST
Haryana Govt Orders Closure of Sschools on Thursday in View of Severe Cold
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Chandigarh: Schools in Haryana will remain closed on Thursday in view of intense cold, according to an official statement. State Education Minister Kanwar Pal announced on Wednesday that December 26 will be a holiday in all government and private schools, it said.

He has directed authorities to ensure strict compliance of instructions, the statement said. In Haryana, day temperatures have been hovering between 11 and 15 degrees Celsius at most places, six to nine notches below the normal.

The minimum has been in the three degrees Celsius and seven degrees Celsius range, which is three to four notches below the normal. The meteorological department here has predicted that severe cold will continue over the next couple of days.

