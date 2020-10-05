Haryana Govt Says Can't Allow Rahul To Bring Big Crowd From Punjab For Tractor Rally

Chandigarh: Ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s tractor rally in Haryana against the new farm laws, the BJP-led government on Monday said the Congress leader can bring a few people in the state but it will not permit a big crowd from Punjab which can “disturb” the atmosphere. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Gandhi has the right to put forth his views but if he comes with a big procession from Punjab, we won’t allow that.

Khattar said nobody will be permitted to spoil the atmosphere or take law and order into one’s hands. If he wants to have his programme by having some people from the state accompany him, there is no objection, the chief minister told reporters on the planned two-day protests by the opposition party from Tuesday.

He was replying to queries on the statement of state Home Minister Anil Vij that the government will not allow Gandhi to enter the state with a big crowd from Punjab and that the Congress leader can come “alone or with just a few people. Gandhi, who is holding tractor rallies in Punjab against the newly enacted farm laws, is scheduled to reach Pehowa town in Kurukshetra district of Haryana with his supporters on Tuesday and address a gathering. He will also address public gatherings in Karnal on Wednesday during his two-day visit, Congress leaders said.

Vij said the issue concerns our law and order and two Congress-sponsored rallies were also stopped last month by us from entering our state. “If he (Rahul Gandhi) wants to come alone or with just a few people, there is no problem. He can come 100 times, we have no objection. But if he comes with a big crowd from Punjab to disturb Haryana’s atmosphere, then we will not permit. We are not going to allow that,” Vij told .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor