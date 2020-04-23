Haryana Govt Sends 31 Buses to Bring Back Students Stuck in Kota amid Lockdown
The students from Haryana, who were preparing for various competitive examinations, have been stuck at the coaching hub of Kota due to the lockdown.
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Thursday sent 31 state transport buses to bring back over 800 students of the state who are stuck in Rajasthan's Kota due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to control the spread of coronavirus.
"Thirty one Haryana Roadways buses have gone to Kota to bring back the students," Haryana's Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma told PTI.
He said the buses from the Rewari and Narnaul depots of Haryana Roadways have been sent to bring back the students.
Nearly 850 students are expected to travel back to their homes in the buses, officials said.
