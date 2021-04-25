Haryana Govt Sets Up 24X7 Call Centre for Oxygen Monitoring in Districts

To ensure effective tracking of oxygen supply in the state, the Haryana government has established a call center/helpline number that will operate round the clock to monitor the oxygen availablity in every district of the state.

Through this call center/helpline number, the call will be made to every civil surgeon twice a day and they will be asked about the availablity of oxygen.

All civil surgeons have been directed to address any issues they are facing related to oxygen availablity in their district. The direction has been given by ACS Health Rajeev Arora.

