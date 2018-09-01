English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Haryana Govt Settles First Claim Under Ayushman Bharat Scheme
Mousami, a resident of Karnal's village Ghisarpuri, has become the first beneficiary under the public health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat.
Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Saturday settled the first claim of Rs 9,000 under the public health insurance scheme Ayushman Bharat for a baby girl born in a state-run hospital in Karnal district.
Mousami, a resident of Karnal's village Ghisarpuri, has become the first beneficiary under the scheme, an official spokesperson said.
She underwent caesarian section and delivered a healthy baby girl on August 17, he added.
Mousami gave birth at Karnal's Kalpana Chawala Government Medical College.
She is the first person to be treated under the Ayushman Bharat scheme in the state and the claim amount was paid to the treating hospital on August 31, the spokesperson said.
Dubbed Modicare, Ayushman Bharat is the world's largest government healthcare programme.
The state government launched the Ayushman Bharat-Haryana Health Protection Mission on August 15 to provide cashless and paperless healthcare facilities to beneficiaries at empanelled government hospitals.
