Haryana Govt to Act Against 5 Roadways' GMs for Failing to Ensure Service During Bharat Bandh

The Haryana government has decided to act against five general managers (GMs) of state roadways for failing to ensure bus service during the nationwide strike on Monday. The state government will also issue appreciation letters to four others for ‘outstanding work’.

According to a report in The Tribune, sources said that Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma had recommended to the Chief Secretary to impose major penalty and chargesheet against the General Manager in Hisar. He had also ordered proceedings against four other GMs in Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Palwal and Sirsa depots. Reports said that over 75 percent buses of these depots were impacted.

On the other hand, the GMs of Jhajjar, Delhi, Narnaul and Chandigarh depots were applauded for ensuring bus service during the strike.

Navdeep Singh Virk, Principal Secretary (Transport) has instructed the Transport Director to submit the draft chargesheet by March 31. The retirement benefits of one GM, who is retiring this month, will be withheld till the proceedings are finalised.

Public transport services were impacted at many places in Haryana on Tuesday as the state roadways employees came in support of the two-day nationwide strike called by central trade unions in protest against the Union government’s policies affecting workers of various sectors. Bus services remained suspended at several depots as Haryana Roadways employees continued their protests for the second day of the strike, causing inconveniences to commuters.

Commuters had to face a tough time as the bus services remained suspended at several depots of Haryana Roadways.

The roadways employees held protest at many depots in the state as part of the strike. A joint forum of central trade unions had given a call for a nationwide strike on March 28 and 29.

