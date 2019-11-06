Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Haryana Govt to Arrange Free Travel for Kartarpur Pilgrims Till Gurdaspur

The fare incurred on travel of these pilgrims to reach Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur will be borne by the state government, CM Khattar said.

PTI

Updated:November 6, 2019, 10:38 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Haryana Govt to Arrange Free Travel for Kartarpur Pilgrims Till Gurdaspur
File photo of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said his government will provide free travel service to over 5,000 devotees, who are visiting Kartarpur Sahib in Pakistan to mark the 550th birth anniversary Guru Nanak Dev, till Gurdaspur in Punjab.

He said about 5,500 devotees from the state will be travelling by buses and trains to reach Dera Baba Nanak Gurdaspur in the coming few days.

The fare incurred on travel of these pilgrims to reach Dera Baba Nanak in Gurdaspur will be borne by the state government, Khattar was quoted as saying in an official statement issued here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor at Dera Baba Nanak on November 9.

The corridor will connect the Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur with Darbar Sahib at Kartarpur in at Narowal district of Pakistan's Punjab province.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram