Haryana Govt To Provide Free Bus Rides To Women, Children On Raksha Bandhan

Chandigarh, Aug 10: The Haryana government on Tuesday said women and children up to 15 years will be provided free travel facility in state buses on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan so that sisters can visit their brothers’ homes and tie ‘rakhi’. Buses will run at 50 per cent of their seating capacity, it said.

Haryana Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma said the government has been providing free travel facility to women and children up to the age of 15 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan for several years. “But last year it was not possible due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since there has been a significant decline in the number of COVID-19 cases, it has been decided to continue this facility," he said in a statement.

The minister said buses will run at 50 per cent of their seating capacity. Those travelling in buses will have to follow all COVID-19 protocols including wearing face masks, Sharma said.

