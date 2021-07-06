Haryana: Grandparents Die In Road Accident, 6-Year-Old Grandson Injured In Panipat

An elderly couple riding a motorcycle died on the spot near Urlana Kalan village in Panipat district of Haryana after a car hit the bike from behind. The grandson accompanying the couple was seriously injured in the accident. Police handed over the bodies to the family members after the post-mortem.

The car which caused the accident has fled from the spot and police are now looking for the driver.

According to the information received, Surajmal, a resident of Gohana, along with his wife and grandson had come to offer prayers at the Safidon pilgrimage site on Sunday. When he was going back after offering prayers, his bike was hit by a car on the Urlana road.

The 6-year-old grandson, Naitik, was seriously injured. The villagers informed the police about the accident after which the police reached the spot and took possession of the body, and the injured child was admitted to the hospital. The child is presently being treated at the General Hospital in Panipat.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here