Haryana Grapples With Heat Wave, Gurugram Records 43.7 Degrees Celsius Temperature

The Gurugram, Hisar and Narnaul regions of Haryana registered a record rise in maximum temperatures on Thursday, as heat waves continue to trouble the residents of the northern state. Gurugram, considered the financial powerhouse of the state, saw its maximum temperature on Thursday touching 43.7 degrees Celsius, six notches higher than normal. At 43.3 degrees Celsius, Narnaul also experienced a really hot day. Hisar wasn’t far behind as the city clocked 42.8 degrees Celsius, four points more than normal.

As if the rise in daytime temperature wasn’t enough, people are also experiencing warmer nights. In Hisar, the maximum temperature during night was 31.9 degrees Celsius. Fortunately, the India Meteorological Department has predicted the arrival of monsoon around the weekend.

“The moist easterly winds in lower level from Bay of Bengal have started to establish over eastern India. It is likely to spread into northwest India covering Punjab and north Haryana by July 10,” the national weather agency tweeted on Thursday. IMD said the southwest monsoon is expected to advance in parts of Haryana, Punjab, Delhi and Rajasthan from July 10. Haryana is likely to get substantial rains between July 10 and July 14.

Dr Madan Khichad, chairman of Agricultural Meteorology Department at the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University, said the northern boundary of the monsoon has been static since June 19 on regions like Bhilwara, Barmer, Dholpur, Meerut, Ambala and Amritsar. He said the monsoon turf lines were drawn towards the foothills of the Himalayas, but now a low-pressure area forming in Bay of Bengal could activate the monsoon down south. He noted that parts of Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi and Punjab could start getting relief from July 9.

Meanwhile, the national capital is longing for a sustainable monsoon after experiencing heat waves for the last two weeks. However, parts of Delhi did witness showers on Thursday evening, but relief is only expected from July 10.

