Haryana Groom Rejects Dowry Worth Rs 11 Lakh; Sets Example For Everyone

A groom from Haryana’s Karnal has set an example by rejecting a dowry of Rs 11 lakh. With the remarkable step, the groom Vikram Singh said that the youth will have to come forward to end this practice, and only then will the society improve.

Let us tell you that the bride’s father, Tejbir, of Salwan village in Karnal district, had fixed the marriage of his daughter with Vikram Singh, a resident of Kaithal. During which an agreement of Rs 11 lakh dowry between both the families was fixed, but the groom refused to accept the dowry.

Meanwhile, the bride said, “There was already a discussion going on about Vikram not taking dowry, and when he refused it at the time of marriage, my family appreciated his decision.”

Vikram Singh is an assistant professor at a Government College in Kaithal. Speaking of the illegal practice, Vikram said that due to dowry, many families are ruined every year. Many daughters are physically and mentally tortured or even worse, sometimes killed by their in-laws. Fathers are burdened with debts for their whole life.

Vikram further added that to destroy the practice, someone has to take this step. So, he started with himself, not with anyone else.

Towards the end, Vikram Singh said, “The dowry system is one of the vilest practices in Indian society, which has become more prevalent nowadays. It is the responsibility of all of us to put an end to it. Today’s generation needs to come forward to stop this, and then only society can be reformed.”

The news of Vikram’s decision to refuse dowry spread like a wildfire across the state and many are praising him for this thoughtful step.

