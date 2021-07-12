Haryana: Hisar Man Posts to Sale Car on Facebook, Duped Rs 18000

An employee of the electricity board from Hisar district of Haryana was duped Rs 18000 by an unknown fraudster online after posting his old vehicle for sale on Facebook. Mandeep, a resident of Petwar village who works with the electricity board in Mundhal, had posted on Facebook to sell his old Bolero. After this an unknown person showed interest in buying his vehicle and contacted him over phone.

After contacting Mandeep the fraudster withdrew Rs 17999 from his account through online payment app Phonepe. A case has been registered at the local police station in this regard. The Hisar police have registered a case under various sections of Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway.

The online fraudster contacted Mandeep and finalized the deal to buy his vehicle at rupees three lakh and fifty thousand. Then he asked Mandeep to open his Phonepe app and promised to send Rs 20000 to him.

According to Mandeep the conman first asked to transfer Rs 5 online so that he can verify the sender’s account. As Mandeep followed his instructions he defrauded Rs 17,999 online. After this the phone of the fraudster went switched off.

The cases of scams of renting and buying cars are increasing in the country. Recently Haryana police busted a gang of thieves who were fleeing with cars after renting it from various taxi or cab operators.

In Mhow district of Madhya Pradesh also four car thieves were apprehended after stealing cars worth Rs 5 crore. The Mhow police retrieved a total of 44 vehicles from their possession. The crooks, according to the police, used to rent cars and then mortgage those using forged documents.

