Haryana: Hisar Shopkeeper Kidnapped By Honey Trap Gang Escapes

A shopkeeper in Haryana’s Hisar district was kidnapped by miscreants after being honey trapped by a woman. Devendra Kaushik, a resident of Housing Board Colony of Hisar town was kidnapped and kidnappers demanded Rs 30 lakh ransom from his family. However, he deceived the kidnappers to escape and now filed a police complaint against a lady and six others who were involved in this crime.

In the complaint, Devendra said that he was chatting with a woman on Facebook who implicated her in a honey trap. At around 12 noon on Monday, Devendra received a message from the woman asking him to visit GH Mod in Hisar town to meet her.

Devendra in his complaint to the police said that after reaching the location he went with the woman to a hotel in his car. He came out of the hotel with the woman after some time. At some distance away from the hotel, the woman told Devendra that she was unwell.

As Devendra stopped his car two cars blocked his way. The miscreants came out from their cars and kidnapped him. The accused took him in one car to the fields and thrashed him. They asked him to call his family and get Rs 30 lakh to become free.

Devendra called his wife and said that he needs Rs 10 lakh, however, his wife refused to give the money. Then he called his son and asked him to keep Rs 5 lakh cash ready in the shop. The miscreants accompanied him to his shop in his car.

Devendra came out from his car saying that he needs to use the washroom inside his shop, urgently. Devendra’s son was sitting with his own friends in the shop. Devendra told them that the miscreants who were sitting in a car outside his shop had kidnapped him. Later, his son along with his friends came outside the shop. On seeing them, the accused fled away from the spot and took away Devendra’s car.

The Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here