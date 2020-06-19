Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij Discharged from Hospital

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij was on Friday discharged from a private hospital in Mohali where he underwent a surgery for a fractured thigh bone last week.

Vij, who is also the health minister, has been advised complete rest for some days.

A number of BJP workers were present at his Ambala Cantonment residence to welcome the 67-year-old leader.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi telephoned Vij and enquired about his well-being.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had twice visited the hospital to enquire about his health.

The minister fractured his left thigh bone on June 9 when he slipped in the bathroom of his home while taking a bath. A day later, he underwent a surgery at the hospital.

This was the second such incident involving Vij in the recent past. A few months ago, the minister had slipped in the bathroom and sustained minor injuries on the chest.