Haryana Home Minister Claims Crime Rate in State Dipped by 6% Between January and September

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Tuesday said the crime rate in the state has registered a six per cent fall between January and September in comparison with the corresponding period the previous year. The state has seen a drop of six per cent in the crime graph in the first nine months of 2020 in comparison with the same period in 2019, he said.

Vij said 96,672 cases were registered between January and September this year as against 1,02,831 cases in 2019. Talking to reporters in Panchkula, Vij said Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala often keeps tweeting that the crime graph is increasing in Haryana but he should understand that it has actually come down.

There has been a decrease in cases of heinous crimes, including murder, robbery, dacoity and kidnapping, this year, he said, claiming a constant decline in the numbers. The state home minister said the state has registered a 17 per cent decrease in crime against women while around 88 per cent cases of murder have been traced out.

Similarly, the number of rape cases has decreased by 13.57 per cent during first nine months this year and more than 93 per cent such cases have been solved, he said, adding that the kidnapping incidents in the state have come down by 20.73 per cent. Vij said an impressive decline has been witnessed in the cases of road accidents. The number of road accidents has dropped by 20.23 per cent, he added.

He said under the NDPS Act, a total of 2,240 cases were registered with the recovery of 339 kg of opium, 208 kg of charas, 7319 kg of 'ganja', 10,130 kg of poppy husk, 31 kg of heroin and 11 kg of smack. He said from January to September, police have busted 198 criminal gangs and arrested 182 most-wanted criminals.

In addition, police have recovered 1,241 pistols, 37 revolvers and 2,463 cartridges. Also, 2,806 missing persons have been recovered and handed over to their parents and shelter homes, he said.

Vij appreciated the work done by the police department in the line of duty during the coronavirus pandemic. He said 2,124 policemen have been infected with coronavirus while six personnel died battling the disease.

Speaking on this occasion, DGP Manoj Yadava said increased patrolling and vigilant surveillance has helped in bringing down the crime graph to a great extent. We are continuously getting success in curbing crime. Enhanced patrolling and close monitoring have helped to bring down the crime rate in first nine months as a dip has been seen in murder, dacoity, robbery and other cases, he said.

Vij said the emergency response support system (ERSS) 'Dial 112' service will be completed in the state by December 30. Thereafter, the emergency police and other services will be available in any area of the state within a span of 15 to 20 minutes, he said earlier while presiding over a review meeting of the Police Department in Panchkula, an official statement said.