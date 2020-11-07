Haryana Hooch Deaths: CM Manohar Lal Khattar Announces Rs 2 Lakh Compensation For Kin

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of those who died after consuming adulterated liquor. Khattar said strict action will be taken by the state government against the officers, employees, contractors and liquor mafia involved in the illegal sale of liquor in the state, an official statement said.

At least 31 people died in Haryana's Sonipat and Panipat in the past few days after allegedly consuming suspected spurious liquor. Khattar expressed grief and extending his condolences to the families of the deceased, the statement said, adding that the financial aid will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund.

The chief minister said that the police have made an arrest in the case and directions have been issued to officials asking them to bust the network.

