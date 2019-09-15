Haryana HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 Released at hssc.gov.in; How to Check
HSSC had earlier notified for Clerk vacancies in Group C, against notification number 05/2019. It is to be noted that earlier HSSC had issued the short notification to release the admit card on September 14, 2019.
Representative image.
HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release Admit Card for the Clerk Recruitment today, September 14. Those who appeared in the exam can download their HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 from the official website hssc.gov.in.
HSSC had earlier notified for Clerk vacancies in Group C, against notification number 05/2019. It is to be noted that earlier HSSC had issued the short notification to release the admit card on September 14, 2019.
Candidates can download Haryana Clerk admit card, once it is released, through HSSC official website. Candidates can check HSSC Clerk exam schedule through the link given below.
HSSC Clerk Exam Date Notice here
HSSC Haryana Clerk exam will be conducted either Online (CBT) or OMR. The test will be of 90 marks which is divided into parts 1) 75% weightage for General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable and 2)25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana
How to download HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019?
Step 1- Visit the official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in
Step 2- Click on " Advertisement link 05/2019" link, given on homepage
Step 3- Click on Admit Card
Step 4- Enter your Credentials and Click on "Sign In Button"
Step 5- Download your Haryana Clekr Call Letter and take a print out of future use
The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for the 4858 Clerk posts in Group C in the month of June 2019. Huge number of candidates had applied for the posts.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Section 375 Movie Review: Akshaye Khanna, Richa Chadha's Performances Make for Compelling Courtroom Drama
- Happy Birthday ‘Dream Girl' Ayushmann Khurrana: 6 Must-watch Films of the Actor
- How Old is Captain America? Marvel Studios Hint at Old Steve's Age in Avengers Endgame
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'