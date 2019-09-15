Haryana HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 Released at hssc.gov.in; How to Check

HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019: The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) will release Admit Card for the Clerk Recruitment today, September 14. Those who appeared in the exam can download their HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019 from the official website hssc.gov.in.

HSSC had earlier notified for Clerk vacancies in Group C, against notification number 05/2019. It is to be noted that earlier HSSC had issued the short notification to release the admit card on September 14, 2019.

Candidates can download Haryana Clerk admit card, once it is released, through HSSC official website. Candidates can check HSSC Clerk exam schedule through the link given below.

HSSC Clerk Exam Date Notice here

HSSC Haryana Clerk exam will be conducted either Online (CBT) or OMR. The test will be of 90 marks which is divided into parts 1) 75% weightage for General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable and 2)25% weightage for History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana

How to download HSSC Clerk Admit Card 2019?

Step 1- Visit the official website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in

Step 2- Click on " Advertisement link 05/2019" link, given on homepage

Step 3- Click on Admit Card

Step 4- Enter your Credentials and Click on "Sign In Button"

Step 5- Download your Haryana Clekr Call Letter and take a print out of future use

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has invited applications for the 4858 Clerk posts in Group C in the month of June 2019. Huge number of candidates had applied for the posts.

