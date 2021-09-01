Haryana Junior Engineer Caught Taking Bribe of Rs 20,000 From Contractor

A junior engineer, stationed at the Panchayati department in Haryana’s Sonipat, was caught red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a contractor in Murthal village. A team of the Vigilance department arrested the JE from the spot and will produce him before the court for his remand. The JE, Rahul, was allegedly taking a bribe from Sadim Khan, a contractor, who was given the job of constructing the boundary wall of a funeral house in Bakhtawarpur village.

In his complaint to DSP, Vigilance Narsingh Ahlawat, Khan said that he got the contract of building the boundary wall in April this year through his relative Naveen Kumar, who runs a construction company. Khan added that Rs 4.47 lakh were finalised for the construction work.

However, Rahul allegedly told Khan that he pushed for the contract to be assigned to him after talking to several officers in the Panchayati department, adding that he deserves a 10 per cent cut.

Khan said he agreed to the junior engineer’s terms, but added that Rahul recently deducted Rs 65,000 in the labour cost. The government official further demanded Rs 30,000 from Khan to clear the bill of construction material. A deal was made between them that a bill worth Rs 25,000 would be cleared by Rahul.

Khan later approached the Vigilance department. After the complaint, the Vigilance Commissioner directed the department to appoint city magistrate Jitender Joshi as the duty magistrate for a decoy operation.

Both Rahul and Khan met in Murthal village to execute the deal. When Rahul was taking money from Khan, the team under Joshi caught the JE red-handed and apprehended him from the spot.

DSP Vigilance Narsingh Ahlawat informed the media that the JE was arrested with Rs 20,000, and further investigation is underway.

