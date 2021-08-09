Haryana Likely To Witness Rainfall in Next 48 Hours; Heat And Humidity From August 11

The monsoon winds will be weakening in Haryana from August 11 as the western end of the monsoon turf line is likely to move towards the foothills of the Himalayas, the Met department said on Monday. In the coming days, the state will likely suffer from heat and humidity as it will witness a dry spell. However, rainfall is expected in some parts of Haryana in the next 48 hours. Light rainfall is expected in the cities located on Yamunanagar belt.

In the next 48 hours, the state will witness a breeze of easterly moisture-rich winds moving towards northern India. These winds will bring light rainfall with lightning at some places in the northwest and south regions of Haryana.

Agriculture experts have said that the rainfall in the next two days will be very beneficial for the cotton crop. The rainfall will provide an adequate atmosphere for pest control measures and the spraying of chemicals on the crops.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature in Haryana’s Hisar was a notch above normal at 36.2 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 27.2 degrees Celsius. Various districts of the state also received light rainfall on Sunday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low pressure and monsoon turf line formed in the Bay of Bengal has been extending to Bikaner, Jaipur, East Madhya Pradesh, Dalalganj.

According to meteorologists, the break monsoon conditions will commence from August 10 over the northern region of the country. This will happen as the western end of the monsoon trough will move to the Himalayas leading to dry weather conditions over northwest India including Haryana.

