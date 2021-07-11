Haryana Lockdown Extended Till July 19, But With Relaxations; Cinema Halls, Gyms to Open

With a significant drop in coronavirus cases, the Haryana government on Sunday announced major relaxations, including opening of educational institutions, cinema halls, swimming pools, spas and coaching institutes, while also extending the lockdown till July 19.

The government capped gatherings in weddings/funerals at 100, while open spaces are allowed to have a maximum of 200 people. The earlier limit was 50.

Spas will be allowed to open from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent capacity subject to observance of strict coronavirus behaviour. Swimming pools would be allowed to open only for such swimmers/athletes, who are practising for competitive events.

The government order said that cinema halls (standalone and in malls) are allowed to open with 50 per cent capacity.

“The university and colleges are allowed to open for students for doubt clearance, practical classes and examinations and offline examinations with strict adherence to social distancing norms and Covid appropriate behaviour,” the order stated. Hostels would be open to those students who are appearing for examinations.

Similarly, coaching institutes, libraries and training institutes, both government and private, are allowed to open. The ITIs will now open for only doubt classes and practical examinations.

The conduct of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT)to be conducted by Delhi University will also be allowed in the state.

Meanwhile, all shops can stay open from 9 am to 8 pm, while malls can open from 10 am to 8 pm. Restaurants and bars, including those in malls, will open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity and home delivery of food is allowed till 10 pm. Sports complexes and gymnasiums can open up for sports activities with no spectators.

Clubs, restaurants and bars of golf courses will be allowed to open from 10 am to 10 pm with 50 per cent capacity, while gyms will be allowed to operate from 6 am to 8 pm with 50 per cent staff.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here