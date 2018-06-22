GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Haryana Man Booked for Assaulting Daughter and Wife After Video Goes Viral

The woman has accused that her husband had illicit relations with many women. When she confronted the accused, he tied her to a chair and beat her up. He allegedly also threw his daughter on the bed and beat her mercilessly.

Anuradha Shukla | News18

Updated:June 22, 2018, 6:17 PM IST
Image for representation. (News18 Creative)
Image for representation. (News18 Creative)
Chandigarh: In a gruesome incident, a video of a man mercilessly beating up his wife and daughter has gone viral. The video that was purportedly shot by the wife shows the accused, Ashwini, beating his daughter.

The family lived in the upscale locality of Amaravati Enclave in Haryana’s Panchukula. After the video went viral, a case was registered against the accused.

The police are on the lookout for Ashwini, who operates a wholesale business. The child and her mother have been admitted to a hospital.

The woman has accused that her husband had illicit relations with many women. When she confronted her husband, he tied her to a chair and beat her up. He allegedly also threw his daughter on the bed and beat her mercilessly.

The woman managed to free herself and captured the incident after which she ran out of the house to call out for help from neighbours. The accused fled the spot and is on the run. The woman also alleged that the couple, who had been married for 13 years, were facing marital discord and she would borrow money from her family to run the household.

She said the accused would beat her often and would also threaten her of dire consequences if she told anyone about it.

The police have registered a case under Section 323, 242 and 506 of the IPC.

