Haryana Man Jumps in Front of Train; Wife And Son Also Hit, All Die

A Haryana man died after jumping in front of a train in Sonipat on Sunday afternoon. The victim’s wife and 12-year-old boy, who ran behind the man to save him, were also hit by the train, leading to their death on the spot. The Government Railway Police (GRP), upon learning about the incident, reached the spot and sent the bodies for postmortem.

A senior police officer stationed at the GRP police station said, “In the afternoon, we received a call that three persons of a family jumped in front of the train and killed themselves near Jahri railway crossing.” The GRP has identified all the deceased as residents of Westram Ramnagar in Sonipat. They have been identified as Gadiram, wife Sunita and son Subham.

The GRP official further told the media that during the investigation, they learnt that Gadiram and Sunita had a conflict in the morning.

“According to eyewitness accounts, Gadiram, along with his wife and two children, was standing near the railway crossing and talking. When Gadiram saw a train coming, he started running on the railway tracks towards the train. His wife and 12-year-old son trying to convince him against taking the extreme step also ran behind him. The speeding train first hit Gadiram and then his wife and son. All the three died at the spot,” added the officer.

The officer further said that his daughter, standing near the crossing, is the lone survivor of the family. “We took her in our custody and later handed her to the deceased’s close relatives,” added the officer.

Four days ago, three people, including a woman, killed themselves by jumping in front of trains in Haryana’s Panipat district. In the first incident, a 30-year-old woman jumped in front of a running train near the mini-secretariat office, while in the second incident, two men aged between 40 and 45 years jumped in front of trains near the NFL.

