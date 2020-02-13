Take the pledge to vote

Haryana Man Killed, One Missing after SUV Falls into Canal in Muzaffarnagar

A police officer said that the four passengers were on their way to Haridwar from Haryana's Palwal when the vehicle fell into the canal.

PTI

Updated:February 13, 2020, 4:46 PM IST
Haryana Man Killed, One Missing after SUV Falls into Canal in Muzaffarnagar
Image for representation.

Muzaffarnagar: A 28-year-old Haryana man died while another is missing after an SUV with four passengers plunged into the Ganga canal on the highway connecting Delhi and Haridwar, police said on Thursday.

The other two passengers were rescued, they said.

“The incident happened near Dhamat village under Purkazi police station limits, about 25 km from Muzaffarnagar city, on Wednesday night,” Circle Officer Kuldeep Singh said.

The officer said Mohit (28), Anuj (30), Anil (28) and Bharat (25) were on their way to Haridwar from Haryana's Palwal in the car when the vehicle fell into the canal.

Police rushed to the spot and managed to rescue Mohit and Anuj from the canal, he said.

