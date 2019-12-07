Take the pledge to vote

Haryana Man Rapes Minor Daughter Then Poisons Her to Conceal Crime

The accused, a factory worker, had a strained relationship with his wife and the couple had been living separately at Rohtak for the past six months.

PTI

December 7, 2019, 11:12 PM IST
Haryana Man Rapes Minor Daughter Then Poisons Her to Conceal Crime
Chandigarh: The Haryana Police has arrested a man who allegedly raped his daughter and killed her by administering rat poison in a bid to conceal his crime, an official said on Saturday.

The accused was arrested on Friday from Indore, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Gorakhpal told reporters in Rohtak.

The accused, a factory worker, had a strained relationship with his wife and the couple had been living separately at Rohtak for the past six months.

The couple had four children, including the nine-year-old daughter. Children used to sleep with their father at his house in the night and he used to drop them at the residence where his wife lived before going to work in the morning, the DSP said.

On the night intervening November 27 and 28, the accused allegedly raped his daughter and then threatened her with dire consequences.

Fearing that she would reveal the incident to her mother, he hatched a plan to eliminate her, the DSP said.

"He brought rat poison from the market and mixed it with flour and gave it to her daughter on December 2. Her condition worsened on December 3 and she died in a hospital. Her father absconded the same day. Later, her mother lodged a complaint and a case was registered," he said.

The victim's father, a native of Bihar, initially fled to Panipat, he then went to Delhi before going to Indore from where he was apprehended and brought back.

At Rohtak, he was produced before a court on Saturday, which remanded him in two-days police custody.

Earlier, a case was registered against him under IPC Section 302 (punishment for murder) and the Protection of Children Under Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

