CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#CommonwealthGames2022#NancyPelosi#IndvsWI#MonsoonSession
Home » News » India » Haryana Man Thrashes Health Workers for Vaccinating His Daughter, Held
1-MIN READ

Haryana Man Thrashes Health Workers for Vaccinating His Daughter, Held

PTI

Last Updated: August 03, 2022, 16:24 IST

Nuh, India

An FIR has been registered against the accused. (Photo: PTI)

An FIR has been registered against the accused. (Photo: PTI)

Health worker Nirmal Yadav told police that she along with some Asha and Anganwadi workers had administered a vaccine jab to the girl at the immunisation centre in Nihalgarh village when her father reached there and created a ruckus

A man was nabbed on Wednesday for allegedly abusing and beating health workers for administering a Covid vaccine dose to his daughter who was brought to the immunisation centre by her mother, police said.

In a complaint to the police, health worker Nirmal Yadav said on July 29 she along with some Asha and Anganwadi workers had administered a vaccine jab to the girl at the immunisation centre in Nihalgarh village when her father, Harun, reached there and created a ruckus.

“The girl was vaccinated after her mother’s consent. But Harun not only abused us but also thrashed and threatened to kill us if we entered the village again. We somehow escaped,” she said in her complaint.

Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 294 (abusing), the police said.

Harun was nabbed on Wednesday. During questioning he confessed to his crime, said Arvind Kumar, the SHO of Sadar, Tauru police station.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:August 03, 2022, 16:24 IST
last updated:August 03, 2022, 16:24 IST