Mentally Disturbed Man Steals Ashes, Bones of Dead Woman in Haryana, Immerses Them in Canal

A case of stealing bones and ashes of the dead has come to light in the Hisar district of Haryana. The incident took place in a crematorium located near the Civil Lines police station in Sectors 16 and 17 of the district. A young man broke into the crematorium and took away the ashes of Ishwari Devi, who was a resident of Patel Nagar. After carrying this out, he immersed the remains and went back home. According to reports, the police have arrested the accused after registering a case under sections 454, 380 and 295 on Sunday afternoon.

On the behest of the victims (relatives of the late Ishwari Devi), the police recovered the ashes and a box from the Balsamand canal. The accused is named Anil and he is a resident of Mall Colony which is located on Camry Road in Hisar. Police will present Anil in court today. According to reports, Anil’s family told the police that he is mentally disturbed.

In the complaint lodged with the police, the late Ishwari Devi’s son Naresh Kathuria said that his mother had died on September 12. He had to go to Haridwar after nine days to immerse the ashes. Therefore, after the ashes were collected, they were kept in a box and stored in the locker of the crematorium.

When the family came back to retrieve the ashes, they could not find them. CCTV footage showed Anil, who had come to the crematorium on Saturday at 4:58 pm, stealing the ashes at 5:02 pm. The water in the canal was low and most of the ashes were found to have fallen there. There are also reports that the accused had also entered someone’s warehouse at 3 pm on the same day to steal. On being caught by people working at the warehouse, he was thrashed badly.

