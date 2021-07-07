Haryana: Neighbour Rapes Minor After Her Mother’s Death In Panchkula

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her 25-year-old neighbor in Panchkula district of Haryana, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred 10 days after the death of the minor’s mother. The girl was alone in her home when the accused committed the crime. A case under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at a police station in the district. The accused is absconding after the incident and police officials are making efforts to nab the accused.

According to police, the girl used to stay at home with her younger sister after her father left for office. The accused neighbour took advantage of this situation. The accused who is also married lives near the victim’s house. He took the victim to his house and raped her.

The accused also threatened the girl to kill her if she dared to tell anyone about the incident. The girl remained silent for a few days. She got ill and later she told about the incident to her father. The victim’s father lodged a complaint in the Mahila Police Station.

A medical test of the girl was conducted at a hospital and it was confirmed after the test that the girl was raped.

The accused had absconded before police reached his home to arrest him. Police officials are talking to his family to know his whereabouts.

Investigating Officer Rita said that the girl’s medical test has confirmed that she was raped. “An FIR has been registered against the accused, but he came to know about it and has been absconding. The search for the accused is on and he will be arrested soon,” she said.

