Haryana Photocopy Shop Owner’s Son Cracks Telangana Judicial Exams

A youth from Haryana’s Sirsa, son of a Photostat shop owner, has managed to crack the Telangana State Judicial Services Exams. Chirag Mehta from Rania city of Sirsa district has brought happiness for his family after qualifying the judicial exam. Chirag had completed his law studies from Chaudhary Devi Lal University in Sirsa and then moved to Delhi to prepare for state judicial services.

Chirag’s father Narayan Das manages a photocopying centre in Rania and his mother is a homemaker. Both their parents are now busy receiving congratulatory messages from relatives for their son’s achievement. Their house in Rania is flooded by neighbours who are praising Chirag for succeeding in Telangana’s judicial exams.

The Haryana born had decided early in his life that he wants to be a judge, and has been shaping his career accordingly. After moving to Delhi, he made it his goal to crack state judicial services exams. Chirag said he attempted the Rajasthan Judicial Services Exam but could not clear it due to just one mark.

But his dedication to become a judge could not keep him away from clearing the exams for too long. Chirag always wanted to make his parents proud, and the young man has finally made his dream come true.

Chirag’s parents are overwhelmed with his feat. His father Narayan said the entire family is overjoyed as Chirag has made everyone proud. Narayan added that God blesses those kids who dedicatedly work for their goal. Chirag always wanted to be a judge and now he has fulfilled his ambition, Narayan further said.

The school where Chirag studied is planning to host a grand welcome for him. DAV school Principal Rajvir Singh said Chirag is an alumnus of 2006-07 batch, and was always a bright student. He added as soon as Chirag returns, the school administration will give him a rousing welcome.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here