English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Police Douse Haryana Girl's Funeral Pyre on Suspicion of Honour Killing, 90% Body Already Burnt
Her family tried to cremate her on Sunday but police intervened after a tip-off.
Representative image
Loading...
Chandigarh The Haryana Police on Sunday stopped the cremation of a teenage girl in Rohtak district on suspicion that it was a case of honour killing.
Police said the girl, a student of Class 11, died on Saturday under mysterious circumstances in Behbal village. Her family tried to cremate her on Sunday but police intervened after a tip-off.
However, by the time firefighters doused the pyre flames, nearly 90 percent of the body had been burnt.
Police sources claimed that the girl could have been strangulated. "We have sent the remains for forensic examination," a police official said.
The family claimed that the girl had complained of stomachache on Saturday, following which she died as she was on way to a hospital.
Police said the girl, a student of Class 11, died on Saturday under mysterious circumstances in Behbal village. Her family tried to cremate her on Sunday but police intervened after a tip-off.
However, by the time firefighters doused the pyre flames, nearly 90 percent of the body had been burnt.
Police sources claimed that the girl could have been strangulated. "We have sent the remains for forensic examination," a police official said.
The family claimed that the girl had complained of stomachache on Saturday, following which she died as she was on way to a hospital.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
-
Thursday 13 September , 2018
Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad: Will Not Contest 2019 Elections
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Idols get insurance cover of Rs 600 crore
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Meet Anand Grover: The Man Who Battled Section 377
Thursday 13 September , 2018 Watch: Ban on 328 Medicines
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iOS 12 Rollout Starting Tonight: Here is How to Download on Compatible Devices
- 'Salt Bae' is Back and This Time He's Making Burgers in the Most Extreme Way Possible
- Meet Rajkummar Rao's Raghu and Mouni Roy's Rukmini from Made in China
- Roger Federer Eats Fish Eyeballs, Faces Icy Waterfalls in Adventure TV Show
- Champions League Return Offers Mohamed Salah Stage to Dispel Second-season Struggles
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...