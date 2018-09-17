GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Police Douse Haryana Girl's Funeral Pyre on Suspicion of Honour Killing, 90% Body Already Burnt

Her family tried to cremate her on Sunday but police intervened after a tip-off.

IANS

Updated:September 17, 2018, 9:14 AM IST
Chandigarh The Haryana Police on Sunday stopped the cremation of a teenage girl in Rohtak district on suspicion that it was a case of honour killing.

Police said the girl, a student of Class 11, died on Saturday under mysterious circumstances in Behbal village. Her family tried to cremate her on Sunday but police intervened after a tip-off.

However, by the time firefighters doused the pyre flames, nearly 90 percent of the body had been burnt.

Police sources claimed that the girl could have been strangulated. "We have sent the remains for forensic examination," a police official said.

The family claimed that the girl had complained of stomachache on Saturday, following which she died as she was on way to a hospital.
