Haryana Police Issue Traffic Advisory ahead of SKM's 24-Hour Expressway Blockade Call

In view of the 24-hour road block call given by the Sanyukt Kisan Morch (SKM) on key Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) route on Delhi border, the Haryana Police have issued traffic advisory for the convenience of the travelers. The blockade is planned from 8 am on April 10 till 8 am on April 11. “Tomorrow, on April 10, the KMP-KGP highway will be blocked for 24 hours (from 8 am, 10th April to 8 am 11th April) as a warning to the government,” the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of the protesting farmer unions, said in a statement on Friday.

The KMP stands for Kundali-Manesar-Palwal highway and the KGP for Kundli-Ghaziabad-Palwal highway. The move is a part of the farmers’ strategy for protest this month. These include marking significant historical occasions like the anniversary of Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, and the Ambedkar Jayanti April 14.

Keeping in view the road block call, Haryana Police have made elaborate arrangements to ensure hassle-free movement of traffic and to avoid any untoward situation. The top cops, including Superintendents and Commissioners of Police, have been instructed to ensure maintenance of law and order with minimum inconvenience to the general public, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order), Haryana, Navdeep Singh Virk said . Besides, traffic diversions have already been planned by the district administrations of Sonipat, Jhajjar, Panipat, Rohtak, Palwal, Faridabad, Gurugram and Nuh.

Virk said all citizens are being informed about these arrangements in advance so that they plan their journeys accordingly, Concerned districts have also been asked to issue local advisories in this regard. However, smooth movement of traffic continues on all other routes across the State. He informed that passengers coming from Ambala/Chandigarh side on the National Highway-44 may go towards Uttra Pradesh, Ghaziabad and Noida via Karnal to Shamli and from Panipat to Sanauli to Uttar Pradesh, Ghaziabad and Noida. Similarly, vehicles going towards Gurugram, Jaipur, etc can turn towards National Highway-71A from Panipat and travel via Gohana, Rohtak, Jhajjar and Rewari.

The SKM has urged all dalit-bahujans and farmers to continue their peaceful protest against BJP leaders, who, they alleged, have been spreading “hatred and division”. “On this day (April 14), the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana is deliberately organising a program in Kaithal.

“We appeal to the farmers and Dalit-Bahujan to protest against this event by reaching in maximum numbers while remaining peaceful,” the statement said.

The farmers will also be organising a special event on April 18 to recognise and honour the “participation and dedication of the local people” in the movement.

“Local people will be honoured on the stages and the responsibility of managing the stage will also be given to the local people,” the statement said.

Thousands of farmers from all over the country have been protesting against three new farm laws at multiple Delhi borders, saying that the legislations threaten the existing Minimum Support Price system, a claim the government has repeatedly refuted.

Farmers will host week-long celebrations from April 24 that will mark the completion of 150 days of the movement.

“Week-long special programs will be organised in which along with farmers and labourers, employees, youth, traders, students and other organisations will be called to join the Delhi Morcha,” the SKM said.

“In the last week of April, there will be a National convention of organisations supporting the farmers movement across the country, in which plans will be made to intensify this movement nationwide, the statement added.

Earlier, the farmers had announced that they will undertake a foot march to Parliament in the first fortnight of May, the exact date for which is yet to be decided.

(with PTI inputs)

