Haryana Police Recruitment 2021: HSSC Releases 7289 Police Constable Posts, More Details at hssc.gov.in

Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) on Thursday, December 31 released a notification for Haryana Police Recruitment 2021 for 7289 police constable posts. The official notification can be checked at the commission's official website hssc.gov.in.

A notice on the website also mentions that the state government will be giving certain relaxation to those candidates who had applied after seeing an advertisement given by the department. Notice on the website reads, “The government has decided to give one time relaxation in fee and age to the candidate who had applied against the Advertisement No.06/2019 issued by Haryana staff selection commission." The notification however mentioned that these candidates will be required apply afresh along with proof of depositing the application fees.

The process of submitting online applications for Haryana Police Recruitment 2021 will start from January 11. All aspirants interested in applying for any of the posts in Haryana Police Recruitment 2021 must do so before 11:59 pm server time on February 10. The candidates will have to submit the form on Haryana Staff Selection Commission’s official website at hssc.gov.in.

In order to be eligible for the posts of Male Constable – General Duty, Female Constable – General Duty and Female Constable – Group C, the candidate must make sure that he or she is between the age of 18 years to 25 years. The age must be between this bracket as of December 1. Apart from this, the aspirant must have cleared the class 12 or an equivalent exam with Hindi or Sanskrit as one of the papers. Along with the above mentioned requirement, physical attributes like height, weight etc will also be considered.

Here is a breakdown of number of posts that are available for Haryana Police Recruitment 2021:

Male Constable – General Duty: 5500

Female Constable – General Duty: 1100

Female Constable – Group C: 698