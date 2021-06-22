Haryana: Police Rescues Minor Daughter Sold For Rs 50,000 By Family

A minor girl in Haryana’s Hisar was sold for Rs 50,000 by her father and elder sister in exchange of her marriage. Fortunately, before the illegal wedding could take place, the minor’s mother informed police who saved the girl from child marriage on Monday. Police raided the slums behind the New Auto Market in Hansi area where the family lives.

However, the father-daughter duo, who sold the minor girl, fled the spot before the police could catch them.

According to information, the mother had informed the district protection officer that her husband and elder daughter are marrying off their minor children in exchange of Rs 50,000. As soon as the police team reached the spot, both the accused ran away.

The authorities then went to the supposed in-laws’ house where the district women and child development officer issued a notice to the groom’s family and asked them to be present before the police on Tuesday.

This is the second case of attempted child marriage in Hansi within 24 hours. On Sunday, a 14-year-old girl’s marriage with a 39-year-old man in Bogha Ram Colony was stopped by the district women and child welfare department. Notices to both sides were issued.

The Hansi area was also in news recently for a witchcraft related case. A man, who was accused of practicing witchcraft, was beaten to death allegedly by another man and his two sons.

