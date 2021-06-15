Haryana Police Rescues Minor From Rajasthan; Religious Leader Arrested

The Haryana Police has successfully tracked and rescued a kidnapped minor girl of the state from Rajasthan. The Police arrested a Baba of a dera (a religious leader) who lured away the minor girl from a village in the Hansi sub-division of Haryana’s Hisar district.

The Police rescued the girl from Baba’s clutches at a village in the Sikar district of neighbouring Rajasthan. Police sent the girl to a hospital for medical examination after rescuing her, where she was found to be five months pregnant.

The Police said that Baba had been sexually assaulting the girl for a long time. The Police have registered a case against Baba under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and other IPC sections related to rape.

The Police acted on a complaint lodged by the girl’s family at Narnaund police station two days ago. In their complaint, the family said that their minor daughter had suddenly gone missing from the house. They had suspected that Baba Devendra alias Devadas was behind the disappearance of the girl. In their complaint they said, Baba may have lured the minor girl and kidnapped her. The girl used to visit his place occasionally.

Police traced the location of Baba with the help of the cyber cell and arrested him from Rajasthan after rescuing the minor girl. Police brought both of them to Hansi.

The Police have recorded the statement of the girl and are taking further action against the Baba.

A minor girl who was kidnapped today around 1400 from Barwala was recovered unharmed within 5 hrs by @hisarpolice1 after they launched a manhunt using the video grab of the kidnapper. Good leadership by SP Hisar and DSP Barwala. 👏🏻Citizens raising pro police slogans later 👍🏻🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/BuLZ9rUDzx— Navdeep Virk IPS (@nsvirk) July 28, 2019

In 2019, the Hisar police in Haryana earned the praise of villagers after its officials rescued a kidnapped minor girl in just five hours. The girl was safely returned back to her family after which the villagers gathered near the Hisar Police station to praise the officials. They raised pro-police slogans later.

