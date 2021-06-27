Haryana Police Solves Punjab Businessman's Murder Case; Key Accused Police Constable Arrested

Haryana Police on Sunday said it has solved the murder case of a Punjab-based businessman who was found shot dead in his car near a canal in Pehowa town here by arresting the key accused, a police constable. Sandeep Singh, a resident of Mohali in Punjab who was dealing in real estate and other businesses, was murdered allegedly by a Chandigarh Police constable and two of his accomplices near Pehowa, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kurukshetra, Narendra Singh said at a press conference here.

He said Constable Manjit Singh, along with two of his accomplices, were arrested in connection with the murder case on Sunday, Sandeep Singh's body with four bullet injuries was found inside an Innova car near a canal in Bodhni village of Pehowa on the morning of June 24. In a statement, the businessman's wife had told police that her husband had left home on June 21 in his SUV, carrying his licensed revolver and a pair of clothes, to meet Manjit Singh.

On the same day, she had a phone conversation with her husband, who said that he was staying at a hotel in Patiala. On June 23, she also had a phone conversation with her husband and Manjit Singh, as per the statement. DSP Narendra Singh said, "During interrogation, accused Manjit Singh said he works as a constable in Chandigarh Police and due to his bad record in the police department, his 18 increments were stopped by the higher officials.

The officer said Manjit Singh told police that he came in contact with Sandeep Singh about two years ago and the latter had assured to help him to get all his records corrected claiming he would use his influence. In return, as the accused claims, he (Sandeep) demanded Rs 10 lakh from him (Manjit). About one and a half years ago, Manjit Singh had given Rs 10 lakh to Sandeep Singh but he neither got his record rectified nor returned his money, claims the main accused, Narendra Singh said.

According to the DSP, Manjeet Singh, along with his associates, planned to call Sandeep Singh for a meeting at Devigarh. They took him as a hostage in a rented house in Devigarh, snatched his phone and licensed revolver, in the hope that he would pay his money back. But he showed his helplessness to return the money.

After this, to show his location in Pehowa in a planned manner, Manjit kept roaming in the Pehowa area with his (Sandeep's) phone continuously for two days. He, along with his associates, on the night of June 23-24, took Sandeep to a secluded place near Bodhni canal and fired four bullets, with the victim's licensed revolver, at him. Sandeep Singh died on the spot, the police officer said. Manjit Singh, the key accused, kept the revolver and the mobile phone near Sandeep Singh's body in the SUV and fled the spot in another vehicle, the DSP said. He added that further investigation in the case is on.

