Haryana Police Takes a Year To Act Against Men With Guns in Facebook Video

Three friends in Panipat district of Haryana have landed in trouble for sharing photos and videos on social media in which they are firing in the air during a birthday party. The incident is said to be four years old, but a case under Arms Act has been registered now. The complaint against the three men was lodged last year in September, but the police have taken a whole year just to initiate action in the case.

Complainant Ram Lubhaya said that he had requested action against Tarun Sharma, Mukesh Baba and one other person in September 2020. Lubhaya added that police delayed inquiry in the case for one year which exposed the administration’s laxity. Besides the firing videos, he claimed that the three men uploaded videos of their weapons and magazines, adding that police should investigate this as well.

Quila police station’s SHO Mahipal said that the three men were accused of posting videos and photos on Facebook in which they fired several shots in the air during a birthday party in 2017. The SHO added that the complainant found the video in 2020, and police have now booked the accused under Arms Act. He further said the authorities are investigating the old incident and will punish whoever is found guilty.

In another news from Panipat, a 30-year-old man died by suicide to prove his love for his partner. Police said the man was involved in an extramarital affair with a woman who was eight years older than him, Amar Ujala reported.

On Friday, the man had come to a guesthouse and his partner also checked in after an hour. Around 5 pm, a scream was heard from their room following which the hotel manager found that the man had hanged himself while the woman was crying uncontrollably.

